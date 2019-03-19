Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.
Tuesday, March 19th
Farleigh Dickinson (16) vs. Prairie View A&M (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV
Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
Wednesday, March 20th
North Carolina Central (16) vs. North Dakota State (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV
Arizona State (11) vs. St. John’s (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
Thursday, March 21st, First Round
Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS
LSU (3) vs. Yale (14), 12:40 p.m. on truTV
Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12), 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (3), 2:00 p.m. on TBS
Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15), after the conclusion of LOU-MIN on CBS
Maryland (6) vs. Temple (11) or Belmont (11), after the conclusion of LSU-Yale on truTV
Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13), after the conclusion of AUB-NMSU on TNT
Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12), after the conclusion of FSU-UVM on TBS
Nevada (7) vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)
Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15), 7:10 p.m. on CBS
Villanova (6) vs. St. Mary’s (11), 7:20 p.m. on TBS
Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M (16), 7:27 p.m. on truTV
Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15), after the conclusion of NV-FLA on TNT
Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10), after the conclusion of UK-ACU on CBS
Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14), after the conclusion of Nova-St. Mary’s on TBS
Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9), after the conclusion of Gonzaga-PVAMU on truTV
Friday, March 22nd, First Round
Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS
Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9), 12:40 p.m. on truTV
Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14), 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. on TBS
Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15), after the conclusion of Cincy-Iowa on CBS
Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16), after the conclusion of Ole Miss-OU on truTV
Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11) / St. John’s (11), after the conclusion of TTU-NKU on TBS
Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12), after the conclusion of KSU-UCI on TBS
Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9), 6:50 p.m. on TNT
Duke (1) vs. North Carolina Central (16) / NDSU (16), 7:10 p.m. on CBS
Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 7:20 p.m. on TBS
Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12), 7:27 p.m. on truTV
North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16), after conclusion USU-UW on TNT
VCU (8) vs. UCF (9), after conclusion Duke-NCCU/NDSU on CBS
Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11), after conclusion UH-GSU on TBS
Virginia Tech (4) vs. St. Louis (13), after conclusion MSU-LU on truTV