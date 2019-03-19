



Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

Tuesday, March 19th



Farleigh Dickinson (16) vs. Prairie View A&M (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Belmont (11) vs. Temple (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 20th

North Carolina Central (16) vs. North Dakota State (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Arizona State (11) vs. St. John’s (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Thursday, March 21st, First Round

Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

LSU (3) vs. Yale (14), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (3), 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15), after the conclusion of LOU-MIN on CBS

Maryland (6) vs. Temple (11) or Belmont (11), after the conclusion of LSU-Yale on truTV

Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13), after the conclusion of AUB-NMSU on TNT

Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12), after the conclusion of FSU-UVM on TBS

Nevada (7) vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Villanova (6) vs. St. Mary’s (11), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Gonzaga (1) vs. Prairie View A&M (16), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15), after the conclusion of NV-FLA on TNT

Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10), after the conclusion of UK-ACU on CBS

Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14), after the conclusion of Nova-St. Mary’s on TBS

Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9), after the conclusion of Gonzaga-PVAMU on truTV

Friday, March 22nd, First Round

Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15), after the conclusion of Cincy-Iowa on CBS

Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16), after the conclusion of Ole Miss-OU on truTV

Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11) / St. John’s (11), after the conclusion of TTU-NKU on TBS

Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12), after the conclusion of KSU-UCI on TBS

Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9), 6:50 p.m. on TNT

Duke (1) vs. North Carolina Central (16) / NDSU (16), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16), after conclusion USU-UW on TNT

VCU (8) vs. UCF (9), after conclusion Duke-NCCU/NDSU on CBS

Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11), after conclusion UH-GSU on TBS

Virginia Tech (4) vs. St. Louis (13), after conclusion MSU-LU on truTV