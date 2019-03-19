CENTER LINE, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Getting an early start on Monday, both Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Kristen Gillibrand of New York stopped showed Michigan’s importance on Monday but campaigning early in the state.

Started the week with an early morning town hall in Center Line. Great to be in Michigan for a discussion on health care, education, the environment, infrastructure, and our country's role abroad. pic.twitter.com/uTA8LMtm9e — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 18, 2019

Trump, himself, will campaign in Michigan next week — another sign that the 2020 race is intensifying.

Incredible town hall in Detroit this afternoon. A powerful, necessary discussion on ensuring we have equity and opportunity in every part of our communities and country including in our institutions of education, health care, the economy, and the justice system. pic.twitter.com/BVQwEjwGzI — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 18, 2019

“I wanted to be here in this state as early as I possibly could,” O’Rourke said after touring a carpentry apprenticeship school in Oakland County on Monday — a day he also reported raising more than $6 million online in the first 24 hours of his campaign. It was one of three stops he made.

Sam asked if we're going to be nice to one another. The antidote to what we see in politics today is not more meanness, pettiness, smallness, and hatred. It is treating one another with civility and decency, and staying focused on the big things we want to accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/q0pQe2a8MS — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 18, 2019

Earlier at a coffee shop in Macomb County, a man in the crowd of more 200 asked O’Rourke how Democrats can win back white blue-collar workers who helped carry Trump to a narrow victory over Hillary Clinton. O’Rourke responded that Trump has been “very successful at exacerbating the divisions and differences” among Americans with a “divide-and-conquer approach.”

With innovative skills training, hands-on certification programs and career readiness paths, the Detroit Carpenter Apprenticeship School is a model for the country. Proud of their work connecting students and graduates directly to jobs in the community. Appreciate the discussion. pic.twitter.com/gTJd6seFAq — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 18, 2019

“We can succumb to that and return in kind. Or we can transcend that and be above that,” he said, adding that citizens must confront “the hard truths of slavery and segregation and suppression, the way that wealth was built in this country.” He said income inequality in the U.S. is “obscene” and called for significant government spending on education and infrastructure.

Donald Trump did not create hate and racism, bigotry and anti-Semitism. But what he has done is poured fuel on the fire that is raging more than I've seen in my lifetime. I will stand up against him and his hate. #GillibrandTownHall pic.twitter.com/JoBscNgT5w — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 19, 2019

In Oakland County, Gillibrand participated in town hall that was to air Monday night on MSNBC. She blasted Trump for spreading “fear and hate and degradation across this country” and touted her ability to “bring people together” and pass bipartisan legislation, noting that she won a Republican congressional district before later winning re-election to the Senate by a wide margin. She told reporters that Michigan is a lot like upstate New York.

We're off! Watch our very first nationally broadcast town hall in Auburn Hills, Michigan starting right now on MSNBC! #GillibrandTownHall pic.twitter.com/ombK22FFaq — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 19, 2019

“I think these are places that very much felt left behind in the last election, that they didn’t hear their stories being talked about enough. And so they didn’t feel like the Democrats were going to help them. I’m going to help every person in this country,” said Gillibrand, who formally joined the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

Tonight, I talked to Michiganders about why I'm the best candidate to take on President Trump and fight for our values. If you liked what you heard, chip in $3 to help make sure I can share that vision at the Democratic primary debates: https://t.co/dYCpsc1eYy #GillibrandTownHall — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 19, 2019

Gillibrand also campaigned at an event hosted by Fems for Dems inside a Clawson furniture and women’s clothing store, talking up policy priorities such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. In attendance was Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has encouraged presidential candidates to visit the state and said Gillibrand was “the first to call.”

“We know that all roads to the White House run through Michigan,” said Whitmer, who is not backing a candidate yet.

Student debt is an out-of-control crisis in this country, and it isn’t just a burden on individual graduates—it’s a drag on the whole economy. #GillibrandTownHall pic.twitter.com/2om8Fl7se9 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 19, 2019

O’Rourke spoke with a number of students during his tour of the training facility, including Malcolm Kennedy, a 40-year-old Detroit resident who is going into his third year of the program. Kennedy said he hopes O’Rourke’s visit is a sign that presidential candidates will be spending more time in Midwestern states than they did during the 2016 election cycle.

“That’s something I think that was taken for granted in the last race in regards to the Midwest in a sense,” Kennedy said. “It was almost as if I feel like it was almost like a given. . Hopefully, we get a little bit more attention, not just Michigan, Ohio, all the manufacturing places.”

