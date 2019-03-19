



DETROIT (Patch) — Detroit’s popular doggy daycare is getting an expansion.

The company dates back to 2005, when Canine To Five Owner Liz Blondy launched a new dog daycare business at the corner of Cass and Mack Avenues in 6,000 square feet of space in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. Detroit was in a decline but everyone loved their best friends, their dogs, she said. She took care of seven dogs that first day.

Fast forward 14 years and the area is now booming with new residents and their pets. The location of her business is no longer known as Cass Corridor, preferring the branding of Midtown instead. Her daycare averages 120 dogs a day and services have expanded to include grooming, training and boarding.

She also has a second 22,000 square foot location in Ferndale. Canine To Five employs 80 team members.

On March 25, Blondy will cut the ribbon on a 10,000 square foot, $1.3 million expansion. Canine To Five will use 7,000 square feet, with 3,000 square feet leased to additional tenants. Capacity will grow to 175 dogs a day and there will be special rooms for senior dogs, private play and small dogs. Her growing grooming business will have its own entrance.

