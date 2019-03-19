



If tacos are what you’re after, look no further than this new business. Called Chapos Tacos, the new arrival is located at 2008 W. Big Beaver Road.

The Mexican restaurant offers an extensive menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and more – Stop by to enjoy shrimp tacos filled with rice, beans, cheese, and guacamole, or dig into a chorizo quesadilla.

To start off the morning, customers may also grab a veggie, egg and cheese breakfast burrito.

With a four-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has gotten a good response.

Ginny C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2, wrote, “The tacos I had today at this place are definitely the best in the area! It’s the perfect amount of everything and a perfect portion of sizes.”

And Tim A. wrote, “The breakfast burrito was delicious and worth every bite. The decor is very inviting and great for the family. I definitely will be back.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Chapos Tacos is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on weekdays and noon–8 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

