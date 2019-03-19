Filed Under:Jim Harbaugh, Lavert Hill, Michigan Wolverines football, Nico Collins

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Coach Harbaugh expects new feel to offense with new O.C.

 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

Michigan is without defensive back Lavert Hill and wide receiver Nico Collin sat spring practice after both had unspecified procedures.

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 13: Lavert Hill #24 of the Michigan Wolverines intercepts a second half pass and returns is for a touchdown while playing the Wisconsin Badgers on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday he didn’t know if the two players would miss all of spring practice or not. Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is also not participating. Michigan began spring practice Sunday.

Harbaugh also said running back Zach Charbonnet needed a scope for his meniscus and isn’t participating in spring practice. He said quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is back to 100 percent.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 22: Dylan McCaffrey #10 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a second half pass while playing the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 22, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 56-10. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Harbaugh said running back Chris Evans is not with the team, but he left open the possibility of a return. Evans announced in February that he was going through academic issues.

Earlier this offseason, Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis away from Alabama to be his offensive coordinator. Harbaugh said he expects a more up-tempo offense this season, and that Gattis will call plays.

“The tempo’s a huge change,” Harbaugh said. “It’s got more of an attacking feel to the offense in terms of tempo and in terms of going downfield in the passing game.”

 

EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 25: Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Greg Mattison watches the action from the sidelines during the second quarter of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 25, 2014 in East Lansing, Michigan. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

Harbaugh also addressed the departure of defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who went to Ohio State to become a co-defensive coordinator.

“He wanted to be a coordinator again, and darn near doubled his salary. I don’t hold that against him. We’re not going to be sending each other Christmas cards, based on where he went,” Harbaugh said. “Still a good man, still have a ton of respect for him. We’ll be friends again someday when we’re done coaching.”

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s