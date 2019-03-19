SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit) – Anyone with a sweet tooth knows that eating candy can cause problems later on. “The bacteria that we have in our mouth are always there, but they really become active when you have sugar in your mouth,” explains Dr. Matthew Laurich, DDS of Laurich Dentistry. “Sugar and acid are the two main components that lead to active decay and active progression of decay as well.”

When Alina Morse was 7 years old, she went to the bank with her dad and the teller offered her a lollipop. While she really wanted to accept, her parents always told her that candy was terrible for her teeth. So she asked her dad, “Why can’t we make a lollipop that’s actually good for your teeth?” And at that moment the idea for Zollipops® was born!

Together, Alina and her dad set off to make delicious lollipop treats that were actually good for teeth, and in 2014, the first Zollipops treat hit the shelves. “Zollipops magic teeth cleaning ingredients are Xylitol and Erythritol, so they naturally raise the Ph in your mouth,” says Alina. “They neutralize the acid, and actually strengthen your tooth enamel which takes away the bacteria that causes cavities and tooth decay.”

Alina’s Dad, Mom, and younger sister are helping, as the 7th grader from Oakland County follows her dream of building the largest sugar-free candy company in the world. “Our goal from the start was to help more kids smile and to help reduce childhood tooth decay,” adds Alina. “But we also want to grow our company to be the best it can be.”

“We want to be the number-one selling, sugar-free, tooth-friendly candy on the market!” And with over $2 million in sales so far, she seems to be on her way!

