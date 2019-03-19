ALBION, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan Auto Dealer is donating $5 million to Albion College to expand recreation and attract more students.

Joe Serra and his wife Julie is the president of Serra Automotive and dealership group with 42 stores across the country.

A $5 million commitment from Joe, '82, and Julie Serra will spur expansion of the Dow Center as well as an exploration into the future of Kresge Gymnasium. https://t.co/sAwPlTtlxf Io Triumphe! #GoBrits pic.twitter.com/KsKi73MqXi — Albion College (@albioncollege) March 14, 2019

The money from Joe and Julie Serra will add 10,000 square feet to the Dow Recreation and Wellness Center. Albion athletic director Matt Arend says part of the gift will also help renovate Kresge Gym, which serves college sports teams.

Serra Automotive with it’s headquarters in Grand Blanc have 42 dealerships all across Michigan including Grand Blanc, Washington, Okemos, Southfield, Grandville, Traverse City, Saginaw, Flint as well as dealerships in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, Ohio and Tennessee.

Serra says he hopes other alumni will be inspired to give. He says, “We benefited from Albion; let others benefit.”

