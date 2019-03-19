Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14

Poker Lotto

JH-AS-5C-4D-6D

Midday Daily 3

0-1-7

Midday Daily 4

0-6-9-9

Daily 3

4-8-3

Daily 4

6-2-0-0

Fantasy 5

07-13-18-38-39

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-04-05-15-21-22-23-30-33-35-37-48-50-54-57-59-60-62-69-70-71-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

