DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-11-24-27-39, Lucky Ball: 14
Poker Lotto
JH-AS-5C-4D-6D
Midday Daily 3
0-1-7
Midday Daily 4
0-6-9-9
Daily 3
4-8-3
Daily 4
6-2-0-0
Fantasy 5
07-13-18-38-39
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-04-05-15-21-22-23-30-33-35-37-48-50-54-57-59-60-62-69-70-71-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.