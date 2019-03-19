Filed Under:detroit news

ROMULUS (AP) — Officials say fellow passengers restrained a woman after she allegedly tried to open an exit aboard a flight from Indianapolis to Detroit.

Detroit Metropolitan Airport spokeswoman Erica Donerson says the woman may have been suffering from a medical issue. Donerson says the woman was restrained until the plane safely landed about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The woman was taken into custody by Wayne County Airport Authority police, but Donerson says a preliminary investigation suggests the woman didn’t have criminal intent. Donerson says the FBI is investigating.

The incident occurred shortly after takeoff aboard Delta flight 5972. The flight was operated by Republic Airline.

Republic spokesman Jon Austin says the flight arrived ahead of schedule and that the airline is apologizing to affected passengers.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

