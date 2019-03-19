



– The Michigan DNR warn pet shows, nurseries and other businesses or individuals selling live, non-native aquatic species in Michigan must register with the state.

This new law, which was enacted at the end of 2018, will go into effect on Thursday.

Registration must be updated every year and expires Dec. 31 of the issuing year. It can be completed online.

DNR aquatic species manager Seth Herbst says the annual registrations will give regulators a better picture of the types of live water-dwelling organisms being sold in Michigan.

That will help identify species that have the potential to become invasive if they are released into Michigan waters.

