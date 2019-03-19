DETROIT (AP) — About 40 people are now owners of homes in Detroit that had been in danger of tax foreclosure.

The Quicken Loans Community Fund says they received deeds Saturday as part of the Make It Home program. The new owners previously were renting the properties or were owner-occupants eligible for property tax exemptions.

More than 265 deeds have been awarded since the program started in 2017, including over 200 this past year.

The Quicken Loans Community Fund has provided $1.3 million in grants to the United Community Housing Coalition, which allowed the city to buy nearly 600 houses in Wayne County tax foreclosure auctions. The houses were transferred to the housing coalition, which worked with renters or owners who bought the properties back for $2,000 to $6,000.

