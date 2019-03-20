2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule

Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

WHEN IS MICHIGAN PLAYING?

WHEN IS MICHIGAN STATE PLAYING?

Wednesday, March 20th

North Carolina Central (16) vs. North Dakota State (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Arizona State (11) vs. St. John’s (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

CHECK OUT THE LATEST TOURNAMENT NEWS

Thursday, March 21st, First Round

Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

LSU (3) vs. Yale (14), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (3), 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11), 3:00 p.m. on truTV

Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13), 3:50 p.m. on TNT

Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS

Nevada (7) vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Villanova (6) vs. St. Mary’s (11), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Gonzaga (1) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15), 9:15 p.m. on TNT

Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10), 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14), 9:45 p.m. on TBS

Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9), 9:55 p.m. on truTV

ENTER TO WIN $1000, PLAY THE CBS BRACKET CHALLENGE

Friday, March 22nd, First Round

Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16), 3:00 p.m. on truTV

Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11) / St. John’s (11), 3:50 p.m. on TBS

Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS

Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9), 6:50 p.m. on TNT

Duke (1) vs. North Carolina Central (16) / NDSU (16), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16), 9:15 p.m. on TNT

VCU (8) vs. UCF (9), 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11), 9:45 p.m. on TBS

Virginia Tech (4) vs. St. Louis (13), 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s