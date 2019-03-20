



2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule

Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

Wednesday, March 20th

North Carolina Central (16) vs. North Dakota State (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Arizona State (11) vs. St. John’s (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Thursday, March 21st, First Round

Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

LSU (3) vs. Yale (14), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (3), 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11), 3:00 p.m. on truTV

Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13), 3:50 p.m. on TNT

Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS

Nevada (7) vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Villanova (6) vs. St. Mary’s (11), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Gonzaga (1) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15), 9:15 p.m. on TNT

Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10), 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14), 9:45 p.m. on TBS

Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9), 9:55 p.m. on truTV

Friday, March 22nd, First Round

Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS

Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9), 12:40 p.m. on truTV

Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14), 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. on TBS

Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS

Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16), 3:00 p.m. on truTV

Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11) / St. John’s (11), 3:50 p.m. on TBS

Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS

Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9), 6:50 p.m. on TNT

Duke (1) vs. North Carolina Central (16) / NDSU (16), 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 7:20 p.m. on TBS

Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12), 7:27 p.m. on truTV

North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16), 9:15 p.m. on TNT

VCU (8) vs. UCF (9), 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11), 9:45 p.m. on TBS

Virginia Tech (4) vs. St. Louis (13), 9:55 p.m. on truTV