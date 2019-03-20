2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule
Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.
Wednesday, March 20th
North Carolina Central (16) vs. North Dakota State (16) at 6:40 p.m. on truTV
Arizona State (11) vs. St. John’s (11) at 9:10 p.m. on truTV
Thursday, March 21st, First Round
Louisville (7) vs. Minnesota (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS
LSU (3) vs. Yale (14), 12:40 p.m. on truTV
Auburn (5) vs. New Mexico State (12), 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Florida State (4) vs. Vermont (3), 2:00 p.m. on TBS
Michigan State (2) vs. Bradley (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Maryland (6) vs. Belmont (11), 3:00 p.m. on truTV
Kansas (4) vs. Northeastern (13), 3:50 p.m. on TNT
Marquette (5) vs. Murray State (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS
Nevada (7) vs. (10) Florida, 6:50 p.m. (TNT)
Kentucky (2) vs. Abilene Christian (15), 7:10 p.m. on CBS
Villanova (6) vs. St. Mary’s (11), 7:20 p.m. on TBS
Gonzaga (1) vs. Farleigh Dickinson (16), 7:27 p.m. on truTV
Michigan (2) vs. Montana (15), 9:15 p.m. on TNT
Wofford (7) vs. Seton Hall (10), 9:30 p.m. on CBS
Purdue (3) vs. Old Dominion (14), 9:45 p.m. on TBS
Syracuse (8) vs. Baylor (9), 9:55 p.m. on truTV
Friday, March 22nd, First Round
Cincinnati (7) vs. Iowa (10), 12:15 p.m. on CBS
Ole Miss (8) vs. Oklahoma (9), 12:40 p.m. on truTV
Texas Tech (3) vs. Northern Kentucky (14), 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Kansas State (4) vs. UC Irvine, 2:00 p.m. on TBS
Tennessee (2) vs. Colgate (15), 2:30 p.m. on CBS
Virginia (1) vs. Gardner-Webb (16), 3:00 p.m. on truTV
Buffalo (6) vs. Arizona State (11) / St. John’s (11), 3:50 p.m. on TBS
Wisconsin (5) vs. Oregon (12), 4:20 p.m. on TBS
Utah State (8) vs. Washington (9), 6:50 p.m. on TNT
Duke (1) vs. North Carolina Central (16) / NDSU (16), 7:10 p.m. on CBS
Houston (3) vs. Georgia State (14), 7:20 p.m. on TBS
Mississippi State (5) vs. Liberty (12), 7:27 p.m. on truTV
North Carolina (1) vs. Iona (16), 9:15 p.m. on TNT
VCU (8) vs. UCF (9), 9:30 p.m. on CBS
Iowa State (6) vs. Ohio State (11), 9:45 p.m. on TBS
Virginia Tech (4) vs. St. Louis (13), 9:55 p.m. on truTV