LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Search has concluded in heartbreak for a missing 6-day-old in Lansing as police found the body of the newborn inside the mother’s car.
Police still haven’t located the mother, Ashley Shade, a 35-year-old from Lansing.
Shade’s 2002 Toyota Camry was found parked Tuesday in Lansing’s Old Town District.
Shade and the infant were reported missing Monday night.
Police department spokesman Robert Merritt says it’s too early to say how the baby died and that an autopsy will be conducted. He said the “focus right now is finding Ashley.”
The Lansing State Journal reports that Merritt also said an investigation indicated Shade gave birth last week and she and the baby needed medical attention.
