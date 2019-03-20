LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Search has concluded in heartbreak for a missing 6-day-old in Lansing as police found the body of the newborn inside the mother’s car.

Tragically, the infant was located deceased inside the vehicle. Deepest condolences to this family. The mother, Ashley Shade still hasn’t been located. @LansingPolice would like to locate her, check her welfare, and gather more information about what happened to her baby. https://t.co/AOgt2eFnAw — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 19, 2019

Police still haven’t located the mother, Ashley Shade, a 35-year-old from Lansing.

@MichStatePolice have issued an endangered missing advisory for 35-year-old Ashley Shade and her six-day-old baby. Anyone with information should call police. @michnews pic.twitter.com/kbBCwVkBuK — MichiganNewsNetwork (@michnewsnetwork) March 19, 2019

Shade’s 2002 Toyota Camry was found parked Tuesday in Lansing’s Old Town District.

Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) for Ashley R. Shade, age 35 who lives in Lansing. She has her newborn (6 day old daughter) with her. Please call ⁦911 or ⁦@LansingPolice⁩ if you see her OR the below listed vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Gy3cbGtt1G — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 18, 2019

Shade and the infant were reported missing Monday night.

Police department spokesman Robert Merritt says it’s too early to say how the baby died and that an autopsy will be conducted. He said the “focus right now is finding Ashley.”

The Lansing State Journal reports that Merritt also said an investigation indicated Shade gave birth last week and she and the baby needed medical attention.

