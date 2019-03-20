Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Free Agent, Malcolm Brown

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Lions wait to see if Brown is their guy.

 

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams hands offsides to teammate Malcolm Brown #34 during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 19, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown has signed an offer sheet from the Detroit Lions.

The Rams confirmed the move by their restricted free agent on Tuesday.

 

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 02: Malcolm Brown #34 of the Los Angeles Rams runs for yardage against Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions and Jarrad Davis #40 during the first half at Ford Field on December 2, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Los Angeles has five days to match the Lions’ offer, or to let Brown leave for Detroit. The Rams won’t get any compensation if they lose Brown, a former undrafted free agent from Texas.

Brown has been Todd Gurley’s backup for all four of their NFL seasons. Brown was the primary backup for the past two years, rushing for 458 combined yards.

 

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 04: Malcolm Brown #34 of the Los Angeles Rams leaps to score a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Brown missed the Rams’ run to the Super Bowl after injuring his clavicle during a game at Detroit last December. The Rams replaced him with veteran C.J. Anderson, who excelled down the stretch.

