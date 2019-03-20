LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) — In a sign of R-E-S-P-E-C-T, the Michigan Legislature is expected to honor the late Queen of Soul with a highway designation.

Thought the Aretha Franklin tribute highway would be a unanimous vote, but nope. 101-6. All six no votes were from Republicans. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) March 19, 2019

The Michigan House voted 101-6 on Tuesday to designate a portion of M-10 in Detroit as the “Aretha L. Franklin Memorial Highway.” Franklin died in Detroit last year after battling pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Shane Hernandez voted no on Aretha Franklin bill. Says highway designations should be reserved for 1st responders & military vets – 'people who did a service to our state or nation.' Says he doesn't deny 'great things she accomplished & the wonderful things she did' #mileg https://t.co/N3Pze4nB5v — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) March 19, 2019

The legislation will next go to the state Senate.

Supporters say dedicating a portion of the highway is an appropriate way to honor the musical and cultural icon, who grew up in Detroit and learned the gospel fundamentals at New Bethel Baptist Church.

The sponsor, Democratic Rep. Leslie Love of Detroit, says Franklin was a “special lady” who fought for civil rights and “gave us all a soundtrack to our lives.”

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.