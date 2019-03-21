Filed Under:1 year extension, Detroit Red Wings, Jimmy Howard

DETROIT (AP) — Wings lock up Howard for another season.

 

The Detroit Red Wings have signed goalie Jimmy Howard to a $4 million, one-year contract extension.

The deal keeps Howard in the fold for next season. The 34-year-old Howard has played for the Red Wings his whole NHL career. He’s third on the franchise’s career list in wins (240) and fourth in shutouts (24).

 

Howard played in his 500th career game on Feb. 14 and was named to the NHL All-Star game for the third time in his career this season.

Howard is 19-20-5 this season with a 3.05 goals-against average.

 

The Red Wings announced his extension Wednesday.

