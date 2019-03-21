ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Drafted as QB, Thomas signed as TE for Lions.
GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 21: Quarterback Logan Thomas #6 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass during the second quarter of the NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 21, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Logan Thomas.
ORCHARD PARK, NY – DECEMBER 3: Logan Thomas #82 of the Buffalo Bills runs with the ball as Devin McCourty #32 of the New England Patriots attempts to tackle him during the fourth quarter on December 3, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Detroit made the move Thursday, adding depth at a position recently bolstered by the addition of Jesse James.
CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 17: Logan Thomas #82 of the Buffalo Bills fights for yardage after catching a pass against Tigie Sankoh #25 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 17, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Thomas made 19 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown over the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted as a quarterback in the fourth round by Arizona out of Virginia Tech five years ago. Thomas was 1 of 9 and had an 81-yard touchdown pass as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2014.
