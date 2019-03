ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Drafted as QB, Thomas signed as TE for Lions.

The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Logan Thomas.

Detroit made the move Thursday, adding depth at a position recently bolstered by the addition of Jesse James.

Thomas made 19 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown over the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He was drafted as a quarterback in the fourth round by Arizona out of Virginia Tech five years ago. Thomas was 1 of 9 and had an 81-yard touchdown pass as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2014.

