OAK PARK (AP) — Michigan health officials say three more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to eight since March 13.

The highly contagious disease has been linked to a person who was visiting from Israel .

Officials say people may have been exposed this month in Detroit and the suburbs of Oak Park, Southfield and Berkley, including at a synagogue, Jewish educational institutions and grocery stores. The initial travel-related case involved a person who had stayed in New York, where there’s a measles outbreak.

Michigan health officials last year urged people to get vaccinated after confirming several measles cases in the state .

Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County, repeated that call Friday, especially if families are traveling during spring break.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.