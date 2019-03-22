LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Michigan Legislature is looking to lower the drunken-driving limit to a blood-alcohol level of .05 percent that would make Michigan the second lowest in the US.
The bill, proposed by Democrats, is supported by MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
It would drop the limit to 0.05 percent, from 0.08 percent – the limit in 48 other states, the only other state with a .05 threshold is Utah, which took effect in December.
MAAD President, Helen Witty says, “Critical driving skills are impaired at an alcohol concentration of 0.05.”
The sponsor, Democratic Rep. Abdullah Hammoud of Dearborn, says more must be done to prevent “a completely avoidable epidemic.” He points to how five Michigan family members were killed in January when a suspected drunken driver headed the wrong way on Interstate 75 in Kentucky.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.