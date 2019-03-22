MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Prosecutor says a Mount Clemens man went to extraordinary steps to avoid paying child support.

Eric Smith, Macomb County prosecutor says, Ken May, refused to take responsibility for his child, he even paid another man $500 to assume his identity and take a paternity test.

Investigators say it worked, until the child’s mother watched the surveillance video and alerted the police.

May is also accused of putting dead rats and a cow’s tongue outside the mother’s door.

May is charged with tampering with evidence, intimidating a witness and other crimes.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.