Vanek scores twice in loss to St. Louis.

 

MONTREAL, QC – MARCH 12: Thomas Vanek #26 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on March 12, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Red Wings-Blues Sums

Detroit 1 0 1—2

St. Louis 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 15 (Nielsen, Hirose), 2:05. 2, St. Louis, Sundqvist 14 (Perron, Del Zotto), 11:46. Penalties_None.

 

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Barbashev 10 (Steen, Dunn), 3:22. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 11 (Steen), 8:16. Penalties_Nielsen, DET, (delay of game), 5:33; Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 15:00.

Third Period_5, Detroit, Vanek 16 (Kronwall, Bowey), 8:48. 6, St. Louis, Maroon 9 (Bozak, Thomas), 10:19. 7, St. Louis, Barbashev 12 (Steen, Sanford), 19:11. Penalties_Lashoff, DET, (slashing), 5:31.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-8-7_22. St. Louis 8-6-10_24.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 2.

 

Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 7-18-5 (23 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 19-4-1 (22-20).

A_18,272 (19,150). T_2:15.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller. 5-2

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

