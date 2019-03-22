Vanek scores twice in loss to St. Louis.
Red Wings-Blues Sums
Detroit 1 0 1—2
St. Louis 1 2 2—5
First Period_1, Detroit, Vanek 15 (Nielsen, Hirose), 2:05. 2, St. Louis, Sundqvist 14 (Perron, Del Zotto), 11:46. Penalties_None.
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Barbashev 10 (Steen, Dunn), 3:22. 4, St. Louis, Barbashev 11 (Steen), 8:16. Penalties_Nielsen, DET, (delay of game), 5:33; Dunn, STL, (high sticking), 15:00.
Third Period_5, Detroit, Vanek 16 (Kronwall, Bowey), 8:48. 6, St. Louis, Maroon 9 (Bozak, Thomas), 10:19. 7, St. Louis, Barbashev 12 (Steen, Sanford), 19:11. Penalties_Lashoff, DET, (slashing), 5:31.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-8-7_22. St. Louis 8-6-10_24.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Bernier 7-18-5 (23 shots-19 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 19-4-1 (22-20).
A_18,272 (19,150). T_2:15.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller. 5-2
