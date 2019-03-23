ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) —Lions continue to narrow draft board with another free agent signing.
The Detroit Lions have signed free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin.
OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 02: Rashaan Melvin #22 and Fadol Brown #95 of the Oakland Raiders celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Lions announced the move Saturday. Melvin is entering his sixth NFL season.
CARSON, CA – OCTOBER 07: Tight end Virgil Green #88 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the ball after his catch in front of cornerback Rashaan Melvin #22 of the Oakland Raiders in the first quarter at StubHub Center on October 7, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Melvin played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018, appearing in 14 games with seven starts. Prior to Oakland, he spent time with Indianapolis, New England and Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 25: Wide Receiver John Brown #13 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by cornerback Rashaan Melvin #22 of the Oakland Raiders in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Melvin entered the NFL with Tampa Bay as a rookie free agent out of Northern Illinois in 2013. He made his NFL debut with Baltimore in 2014.
He’s played in 51 games in his career, starting 28.
