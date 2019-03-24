Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-02-06-19-22-28

Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million

Poker Lotto

JC-4C-6C-3S-10S

Midday Daily 3

6-7-2

Midday Daily 4

3-6-4-5

Daily 3

3-4-6

Daily 4

1-6-6-8

Fantasy 5

06-09-14-19-28

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-05-09-16-17-20-22-27-29-33-34-36-38-41-42-48-52-57-60-71-74-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $625 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

