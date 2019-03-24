Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-02-06-19-22-28
Estimated jackpot: $2.25 million
Poker Lotto
JC-4C-6C-3S-10S
Midday Daily 3
6-7-2
Midday Daily 4
3-6-4-5
Daily 3
3-4-6
Daily 4
1-6-6-8
Fantasy 5
06-09-14-19-28
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-05-09-16-17-20-22-27-29-33-34-36-38-41-42-48-52-57-60-71-74-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Powerball
24-25-52-60-66, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $625 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.