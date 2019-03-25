Filed Under:detroit news


DEARBORN (PATCH) — A 22-year-old Dearborn man has died after colliding with another vehicle in the city over the weekend.

Dearborn police said the accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Warren Avenue near Williamson street. First aid was given to the man, who reportedly sustained serious injuries, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash. At this time, drugs and/or
alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police added.’

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s