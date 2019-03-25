



DEARBORN (PATCH) — A 22-year-old Dearborn man has died after colliding with another vehicle in the city over the weekend.

Dearborn police said the accident happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the area of Warren Avenue near Williamson street. First aid was given to the man, who reportedly sustained serious injuries, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash. At this time, drugs and/or

alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, police added.’

