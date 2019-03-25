(CBS Detroit/AP) College students from across the country are heading to Detroit this Friday, March 29 through Sunday, March 31 for a chance to make their entrepreneurial dreams come to life.

Detroit-based Ally Financial Inc. has teamed Detroit native, entertainer and entrepreneur Sean ‘Big Sean’ Anderson and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to create Moguls in the Making – an innovative program aimed at preparing students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to become future entrepreneurs and members of the business community.

Out of over 500 applicants, TMCF selected 50 students from 10 HBCUs to compete in the weekend-long challenge. In addition to hearing from Ally CEO Jeff Brown, the students will participate in mentoring sessions, hear from local business leaders, and attend financial education classes. For the competition, working in teams of five, they will develop business plans that include solutions to economic issues facing various industries in Detroit. The teams will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges including Anderson, entertainer, and founder of The Sean Anderson Foundation; Andrea Brimmer, Ally chief marketing and public relations officer; Anand Talwar, deposit and consumer strategy executive; Tommey Walker, principal of Detroit vs. Everybody; and George Spencer, executive vice president of business development, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

Discover what kind of impact HBCUs and their graduates are having, and learn how we’re teaming up with @BigSean and @tmcf_hbcu to mobilize the next generation of entrepreneurs. https://t.co/DDKsTs0NOl pic.twitter.com/3nC4Ec11rj — Ally (@Ally) February 26, 2019

“By bringing Moguls in the Making to Detroit, Ally Financial can showcase our home city of Detroit while investing in the future of aspiring business leaders to help them realize their full potential,” said Brimmer. “As a company committed to economic mobility and diversity and inclusion, we’re happy to work with like-minded organizations as well as other notable Detroit natives to bring this initiative to life.”

Created to give young entrepreneurs a platform and encouragement to develop much-needed business skills, the Moguls in the Making program will include mentoring sessions and fireside chats along with the chance to meet Detroit native Anderson.

“It’s all about inspiring the youth – providing them with opportunities and knowledge to build their futures. I’m excited to see what they come up with,” said Big Sean, who has partnered with Ally for the Moguls program.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.