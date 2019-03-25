Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

QD-2C-2D-8D-6H

Midday Daily 3

3-0-8

Midday Daily 4

1-3-1-2

Daily 3

3-6-6

Daily 4

4-2-4-7

Fantasy 5

03-07-12-23-32

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

08-12-14-17-22-24-25-28-29-31-35-45-49-56-58-61-67-72-74-78-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

