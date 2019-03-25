



—Oakland County is the eighth healthiest county in Michigan, according to the County Health Rankings Report released last week That’s out of 83 counties statewide.

Oakland remains in the top 10 for the third consecutive year and is ranked second in health behaviors as well as fourth in health factors.

“Enhancing the quality of life in Oakland County takes a shared vision of improving the health of all residents,” County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said. “I am proud of Oakland County’s partnerships with businesses, government officials, schools, and community members who collaborate to make the county among the healthiest places to live, work, and play.”

The Health Division has a variety of collaborations that support healthy lifestyles by focusing on issues related to quality of life, chronic disease, and vulnerable populations including:

Best Start for Babies

Energizing Connections for Healthier Oakland

Healthy Oakland Partnership

Healthy Pontiac We Can!

Homeless Healthcare Collaboration

Hospital Partnership

Long Term Care Partnership

Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention Partnership

Senior Advisory Council

Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force

