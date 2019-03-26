Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

07-09-14-29-31, Lucky Ball: 8

Poker Lotto

QC-AD-AH-10H-3S

Midday Daily 3

0-6-0

Midday Daily 4

7-3-8-9

Daily 3

9-9-1

Daily 4

4-9-0-5

Fantasy 5

07-17-23-24-31

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

02-03-04-06-14-35-37-40-51-57-59-60-61-62-65-66-67-69-72-74-76-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

