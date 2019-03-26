Pittsburgh Official And Her Husband Arraigned In Detroit Hotel CaseThe elected Pittsburgh official, Chelsea Wagner and her husband, Khari Morsley were arranged Monday for charges stemming from altercation with the Detroit police at a hotel in early March.

Political Views Do Not Necessarily Predict Legalizing MarijuanaTo anyone who figured the path of legalizing recreational marijuana use ran along blue state-red state lines, a sudden setback for pot advocates in New Jersey may show the issue isn't so black-and-white.

Permits Available April 1 To Cut Firewood On Michigan LandsMichigan residents who heat their homes with wood can get permits to cut dead and fallen trees on designated state forest lands beginning April 1.

18 Cases of Measles in Metro Detroit Have Now Broken Out Since March 13Michigan health officials say ten more cases of measles have been confirmed in the Detroit area, raising the number in Oakland County to 18 since March 13.

Michigan Lottery Results 3/25/19These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday, March 25, 2019.

Cancer Doctor Who Mistreated Patients Will Get A New HearingA doctor sentenced to 45 years in prison for putting cancer patients through needless treatments has persuaded a judge to hold a hearing on his claim that his guilty plea was the result of bad advice.