Comments
Lucky For Life
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
07-09-14-29-31, Lucky Ball: 8
Poker Lotto
QC-AD-AH-10H-3S
Midday Daily 3
0-6-0
Midday Daily 4
7-3-8-9
Daily 3
9-9-1
Daily 4
4-9-0-5
Fantasy 5
07-17-23-24-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
02-03-04-06-14-35-37-40-51-57-59-60-61-62-65-66-67-69-72-74-76-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $57 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $750 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.