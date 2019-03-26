DETROIT (AP) – The elected Pittsburgh official, Chelsea Wagner and her husband, Khari Morsley were arranged Monday for charges stemming from an altercation with the Detroit police at a hotel in early March.

Both are accused of disorderly conduct. Wagner, the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, controller, also faces a felony resisting police charge.

A judge entered not-guilty pleas for them. They were released on bond. Their next hearings are April 1.

Wagner was arrested March 6 after hotel officials reported a disturbance. Security had asked Mosley to leave after he was not allowed up to his room because he didn’t have his key.

Police say Wagner prevented an officer from removing Mosley and pushed the officer. She and Mosley have disputed those accounts.

Defense attorney Tom Fitzpatrick says his clients intend to sue the city and hotel.

