



– Cases of drinking water were found piled up inside an abandoned school in Flint. Urban explorer and Flint resident, Jimmy Cowell, found the water when he was exploring the abandoned St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Cowell posted a video to his Facebook Page showing cases of water pilled up inside the school.

Reports show that the former church held many fundraisers in 2015 and 2016 collecting and storing donated bottles of water.

Videos and photos show water delivered to the school, but it unclear if this is the same water that is currently in the school.

No one knows why the water wasn’t handed out to Flint residents, but since the fundraiser, water quality has improved significantly, but residents are still encouraged to filter the water before using.

