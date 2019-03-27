Filed Under:Nascar, Qualifying

NASCAR tweaked its qualifying procedures Monday to avoid a repeat of the session two weeks ago in which all 12 drivers in the final round failed to log an official lap.

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 15: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Interstate Batteries Toyota, leads a pack of cars during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 15, 2019 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller accused the drivers of “making a mockery out of the qualifying process” when they all idled on pit road until the final second to attempt their qualifying lap. But the drivers all blew the timing, none completed a lap before the clock ran out, and fans booed the shenanigans.

So beginning Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR said all cars must post a lap time or start at the rear of the field. Once a car leaves its pit stall it cannot stop on pit road.

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 15: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 15, 2019 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Any driver who blocks pit road and prohibits other drivers from exiting pit road will incur a penalty.

