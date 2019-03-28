(CBS Detroit) – Looking for an engaging elective course and alumni program that prepares students for success in the workplace and in life? Then search no further than Youth Entrepreneurs.

“It starts with an impassioned educator who goes through the Youth Entrepreneurs curriculum training,” explains Arthur Hampton, Youth Entrepreneurs, Michigan Manager. “Then from that, they come to the classroom and have a really powerful tool to innovate education and bring entrepreneurial thought and spirit into the classroom.”

“You need to be dedicated, you need to have a passion, you need to be driven,” says Lyneece Daniels, a Senior at River Rouge High School. “Because if not, your business isn’t going to go anywhere. You have to have the passion to want to make your business succeed at the end of the day.”

“It’s a day that shows all their hard work, these students have been working on this for maybe 3 months now,” explains Stacey Brown-Smith, Teacher at River Rouge High School. “I want them to walk away with a feeling of accomplishment, of being able to see an idea, create it, and conquer any fears”

“We work with a fantastic partner in Guardian Industries, they fund the program in the State of Michigan,” says Hampton. “They really give us the opportunity to commit with educational partners where we can bring these types of results”

Adds Hampton, “I would like our students to be capable, to be innovators, scholars, business owners…not just teenagers with no ideas. With the right tools, they can move the world.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.