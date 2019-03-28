Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

10-12-15-25-26-35

Estimated jackpot: $2.65 million

Poker Lotto

JS-KS-8D-4H-7S

Midday Daily 3

5-0-0

Midday Daily 4

1-4-6-5

Daily 3

0-6-9

Daily 4

0-8-4-6

Fantasy 5

04-15-24-31-36

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Keno

04-08-13-14-15-16-18-20-21-39-46-48-53-54-56-58-62-65-66-67-69-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

16-20-37-44-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

