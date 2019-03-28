Detroit's Youth Entrepreneurs, Teaching High School Student The Art of Entrepreneurship"You Need To Be Dedicated, You Need To Have Passion, You Need To Be Driven"

Michigan Officials Seek Volunteers To Monitor Osprey NestsMichigan officials are looking for volunteers to keep track of ospreys — a once-threatened raptor that is making a comeback in the state.

Michigan Lottery Results 3/27/19These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Rep. Tlaib from Detroit Submits Impeachment Resolution With Support Of One Other DemocratFreshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has formally submitted her impeachment resolution Wednesday afternoon with only one other member's name of support — Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas, who has tried to push the impeachment issue on his own before.

Michigan Is The New Hot Spot for The 2020 Presidential ElectionMichigan is shaping up as the newest hot spot and swing state that matters most to Democratic presidential candidates and President Donald J. Trump.

Cases of Water Found in an Abandoned Church in FlintCases of water were found inside an abandoned school in Flint and documented by an Urban explorer from the area.