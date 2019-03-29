



2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule

Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.

Friday, March 29th, Sweet Sixteen

LSU (3) vs. Michigan State (2) at 7:30 p.m. on CBS

Auburn (5) vs. North Carolina (1) at 7:30 p.m. on TBS

Saturday, March 30th, Elite Eight

Texas Tech (3) vs. Gonzaga (1) at 6:00 p.m. on TBS

Purdue (3) vs. Virginia (1) at 8:45 p.m. on TBS