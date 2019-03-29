Comments
WHEN IS MICHIGAN STATE PLAYING?
2019 NCAA Tournament: Dates, Times & TV Schedule
Here is the full list of matchups, game times and channels for the NCAA Tournament. All games will air live on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV. You can always stream on NCAA March Madness Live.
Friday, March 29th, Sweet Sixteen
LSU (3) vs. Michigan State (2) at 7:30 p.m. on CBS
Auburn (5) vs. North Carolina (1) at 7:30 p.m. on TBS
Saturday, March 30th, Elite Eight
Texas Tech (3) vs. Gonzaga (1) at 6:00 p.m. on TBS
Purdue (3) vs. Virginia (1) at 8:45 p.m. on TBS