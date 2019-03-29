Filed Under:detroit news

DETROIT (AP) – Man charged with possessing 10 pounds of heroin and 4 pounds of cocaine has fled to Mexico after a Detroit-area judge required him to pay a bond of just $200.

(Credit: Detroit Police Department)

Jose Antonio Lopez, a citizen of Mexico, didn’t appear in court on March 12. Defense attorney William Winters says he hasn’t heard from Lopez.

Detroit police Chief James Craig says “it’s an outrage” that Lopez’ bond was set so low by a visiting weekend judge on March 2. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says her office typically doesn’t have an assistant prosecutor at weekend arraignments.

But she says a high bond in Lopez’ case was a “no-brainer.”

