



MICHIGAN (PATCH) — The Michigan Humane Society will be taking in 36 beagles who were being used for pesticide tests by the company Corteva Agriscience.

After public outcry the company decided to rehome the dogs and the Michigan Humane Society announced it would be rehabbing the pups and finding them loving homes.

“We are happy to announce that we have reached an agreement with Corteva Agriscience regarding the placement of the beagles from the study,” said MHS Media Manager Anna Chrisman. “We are pleased with their decision to work with us and look forward to a new beginning for each of these animals.”

According to Chrisman, the beagles will be transported to MHS facilities within two weeks for evaluation, care and to explore placement options.

“We will announce a timeframe for when these beagles will be available for adoption and details regarding adoption applications via our social channels as soon as possible. Our focus right now is on working toward positive re-homing opportunities for each of the animals,” she added.

