Comments
Lucky For Life
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
21-31-34-40-44, Lucky Ball: 10
Poker Lotto
AC-QS-KS-8D-4S
Midday Daily 3
3-0-8
Midday Daily 4
9-4-9-8
Daily 3
1-1-1
Daily 4
8-9-5-2
Fantasy 5
05-09-26-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $149,000
Keno
04-08-09-18-22-24-25-27-30-33-39-44-52-54-64-66-69-71-73-75-76-78
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $75 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.