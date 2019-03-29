Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

21-31-34-40-44, Lucky Ball: 10

Poker Lotto

AC-QS-KS-8D-4S

Midday Daily 3

3-0-8

Midday Daily 4

9-4-9-8

Daily 3

1-1-1

Daily 4

8-9-5-2

Fantasy 5

05-09-26-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $149,000

Keno

04-08-09-18-22-24-25-27-30-33-39-44-52-54-64-66-69-71-73-75-76-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s