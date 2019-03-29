Filed Under:American Center For Mobility, Detroit Chinese Business Association, Michigan Matters, MiTechNews.com, oakland county


Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Michael Noblett, new president and CEO of the American Center For Mobility, appeared on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain about the facility’s imprint on the region and its efforts to lead in the mobility space.

Michael Noblett, President and CEO of the American Center For Mobility, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Noblett, a long time transportation executive took over ACM – which is developing at the former Willow Run WWII bomber plant – just four weeks ago. He talked about its focus, including adding a new education center.

American Center For Mobility Test Drive Track and Car

Then the roundtable of Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Mike Brennan, Editor and Publisher of MiTechNews.com, and Milan Stevanovich, of the Detroit Chinese Business Association, continued with talk about the importance of mobility as it relates to economic development.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Mike Brennan, Editor/Publisher of MITechNew.com, and Milan Stevanovich, Detroit Chinese Business Association, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Patterson started Automation Alley over 20 years ago which has grown into a strong regional organization in eight counties and city of Detroit to help tech firms grow and to find much needed talent.

Brennan talked about the second annual loT Techconnect event taking place April 29 at the Michigan Science Center to help tech and mobility firms. As part of this event is the InnoSTARS Competition which the Chinese government is sponsoring to help Michigan firms grow in the mobility space.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Mike Brennan, Editor/Publisher of MITechNew.com, and Milan Stevanovich, Detroit Chinese Business Association (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

It’s the first time the Chinese competitor has been held in Detroit.

Stevanovich said DCBA is involved and it is part of their role in building two way economic bridges between Michigan and China. For more: IoTTechConnect.com

Program note: This show was taped before L. Brooks Patterson’s announcement that he was suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and would not seek re-election in 2020.  He intends to continue to appear on “Michigan Matters.”

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62

