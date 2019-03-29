PARADISE (AP) — Police have reopened roads that lead to a popular Michigan park after solving an incident in the Upper Peninsula.

State police say a 24-year-old man who had called 911 from Tahquamenon Falls State Park was taken into custody. A gun found in his vehicle was seized. Police say he had threatened to harm himself.

The park is about 75 miles north of the Mackinac Bridge. The owner of Tahquamenon Falls Brewery and Pub told TV station WLUC that the business was locked down at one point.

