LANSING (AP) — A Michigan judge has blocked yet another attempt by state officials to shut down unlicensed medical marijuana provisioning centers.

About 50 unlicensed shops in Michigan were set to be shut down by regulators. But Michigan Court of Claims Judge Stephen Borrello signed a temporary restraining order Thursday that prevents state regulators from enforcing a licensing deadline that had been set for Sunday.

The judge’s order means that the unlicensed shops can keep their doors open for at least another two weeks.

The Bureau of Marijuana Regulation said in a statement Friday that Sunday’s licensing deadline would not be enforced.

State officials have tried to impose a deadline for licensure since September 2018, but it’s been pushed back multiple times due to legal challenges and official intervention.

