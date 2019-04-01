Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Poker Lotto

JC-JD-8C-10C-8S

Midday Daily 3

2-5-0

Midday Daily 4

4-8-3-9

Daily 3

3-8-9

Daily 4

0-7-4-0

Fantasy 5

03-23-27-28-31

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

05-08-09-10-11-14-19-25-26-29-34-37-38-39-40-41-48-54-64-69-71-74

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s