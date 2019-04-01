Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Poker Lotto
JC-JD-8C-10C-8S
Midday Daily 3
2-5-0
Midday Daily 4
4-8-3-9
Daily 3
3-8-9
Daily 4
0-7-4-0
Fantasy 5
03-23-27-28-31
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
05-08-09-10-11-14-19-25-26-29-34-37-38-39-40-41-48-54-64-69-71-74
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
