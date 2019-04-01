



— It’s called Gardell’s Hustlers On The Move . It is a senior dance group that originated in Flint about 5 years ago. The goal is to get seniors up and moving for better health and exercise.

Mark L. Green created a song in 2014 called America Let’s Exercise. It is not only the title of the song, but it is a non-profit organization.

“That’s what America Let’s Exercise is all about, it’s a fun song to just encourage people to just move,” Green said.

In 2017, Green came across YouTube videos of Gardell’s Hustlers On the Move senior dance group.

“It was just amazing to see how much energy they have and how they are able to move, I reached out to them and connected with them.”

The two teams have been partners ever since, both sending a message to the world about the importance of health.

“My main goal is doing something for the seniors,” Gardell Haralson said. He is the founder of the dance group.

“The better way to do an exercise class that they would get into is dancing,” he said.

The group has traveled around the world for shows, performing on Great Day Washington last year. On Thursday, they will dance at the Detroit Pistons pregame.

“We’re taking it to another level for seniors, somewhere that they haven’t really been or expected to be,” Haralson said.

The team practices a few times a week. If you’re interested in the group, you can contact the Empire Event Center on Clio Road in Flint.

