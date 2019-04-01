Detroit (CBS Detroit) – Corktown, Detroit’s oldest neighborhood has seen plenty throughout the years. It used to be populated by several distilleries back in the day, but Prohibition eliminated many of those. Now Corktown is home to Two James Spirits, Detroit’s first licensed distillery since the days of prohibition.

Two James commemorates the extraordinary lives of two great men who, through hard work, perseverance and a passion for life, were able to leave lasting impressions on the people they loved in the communities in which they lived. In just 5 years, Two James has already become a legacy in Corktown.

“The founding partners were David Landrum and Peter Bailey, and the business was named as a dedication to their two fathers, both named James,” explains Loretta Lucas, Director of Events/Tasting Room manager at Two James Spirits. “So Two James knew they wanted to help in the revitalization of the City, they opened up down here in Detroit, and this location was perfect!”

“I think Two James has been integral in the revitalization of the Corktown neighborhood, says Lucas. “Bringing the traffic into the area and getting the whole neighborhood active again.”

Adds Terry Bishop, Distiller for Two James Spirits, “We kind of embody many of the aspects of the City of Detroit, it’s thought to be a hard-working city and people take a lot of pride in what they do.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed