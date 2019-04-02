Filed Under:detroit news, macomb

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) – Macomb County Prosecutor, Eric Smith, is under investigation for reportedly mishandling of almost $1 million.

The investigation was requested by Macomb County Executive, Mark Hackel and centered around the handling of asset forfeiture funds by the Macomb County prosecutor’s office.

Michigan State Police confirmed Monday that the investigation is in its early stages and additional information isn’t being immediately released.

Prosecutor Eric Smith says in a statement that his office will cooperate with the investigation. He says there’s been “a lot of misinformation about the use of these funds and we anticipate that the attorney general will see that these funds were used for legitimate and appropriate purposes.”

Several county officials have raised questions about the spending of up to $900,000 over several years on expenses including holiday parties, credit card bills, and donations.

