



— The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has confirmed eight additional measles cases, bringing the state total to 30 for this year. The cases were all in Oakland County, bringing the case count to 29 in Oakland County and one in Wayne County. Infected individuals range in age from 1 to 63.

The measles vaccine is highly effective and very safe. A single dose of measles vaccine protects about 95 percent of children, but after two doses, almost 100 percent are immune.

The first of two routine childhood measles vaccine doses is given at 12-15 months of age. A second vaccine dose is given before the start of kindergarten, between ages 4 and 6. MDHHS follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and does not recommend routine measles vaccinations for children less than 12 months of age unless there is a suspected measles exposure; there is thought to be an imminent measles exposure such as being in areas of known measles; or international travel planned.

For international travel, infants as young as 6 months should be vaccinated against measles. Measles vaccine, or other acceptable documentation of immunity to measles, is recommended for all persons travelling internationally.

You cannot get measles from the vaccine. It is effective within 72 hours of exposure to prevent illness. In addition, immune globulin (Ig) treatment is effective within six days of exposure for high-risk individuals. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if immune globulin is right for you and if it is available.

High-risk individuals include those who are unvaccinated or unsure about vaccination status, pregnant women and those who are immune-compromised (have a weakened immune system due to illness and diseases like HIV, malnutrition and/or medications).

MDHHS is working closely with Oakland and Wayne county health departments to identify possible exposure locations. Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed at Oakgov.com/health. Additional sites of potential exposures may be identified as more information becomes available.

