



MICHIGAN (PATCH) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued an emergency 'Do Not Eat' fish advisory for all fish in Beaver Dam Pond and Helmer Creek in Springfield due to perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

Bluegill filets tested from Beaver Dam Pond were found to have high levels of PFOS. As a result, MDHHS is issuing a ‘Do Not Eat’ advisory for all fish from Beaver Dam Pond and Helmer Creek, both in Calhoun County. The advisory does not extend into the Kalamazoo River. To find the Eat Safe Fish guidelines for the Kalamazoo River, visit the Southwest Michigan Eat Safe Fish Guide at Michigan.gov/eatsafefish.

The fish were tested as a result of the state’s perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) effort. The advisory relates to the state’s work to address PFAS. PFOS is one specific PFAS.

