



MICHIGAN (PATCH) – State officials are looking for participants to get involved in a recreational marijuana workgroup.

LARA’s Bureau of Marijuana Regulation (BMR) is facilitating three additional stakeholder work groups to discuss and provide suggestions on regulatory topics related to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA). Work groups will be held on the following dates and locations:

April 18, 2019 – Detroit

April 19, 2019 – Detroit

April 29, 2019 – Marquette

Individuals interested in participating in an adult-use marijuana workgroup must send an email to LARA-BMR-Adult-Use-Marijuana@michigan.gov with WORK GROUP in the subject line – the body of the email must contain the following information:

The date of the work group you would be interested in participating in: April 18 (Detroit), April 19 (Detroit), or April 29 (Marquette).

Your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, occupation, job title, and the name of the employer or organization that you are affiliated with.

A brief explanation (no more than 150 words) detailing your qualifications for inclusion in the stakeholder work group. Please do not include attachments with your email.

