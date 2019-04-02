Filed Under:detroit news

ELKTON (AP) — A wind turbine fire in Michigan sent black smoke billowing into the air and drew spectators who watched as flaming debris fell to the ground.

No injuries were reported following Monday’s fire in Huron County near the village of Elkton, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Detroit. The Huron Daily Tribune posted video of the fire .

Jared Schuette, who owns the property where the turbine is located, tells WNEM-TV it’s “a small town and everyone was coming from everywhere to record it and take pictures.”

Crews couldn’t reach the fire that was at the top of the turbine, so officials say it was left to burn itself out. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

