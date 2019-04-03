GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who was threatening to harm himself and officers in western Michigan.

Acting Deputy Chief McWatters briefs the community regarding this morning’s officer involved shooting. https://t.co/jDd7cpXmZx — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 3, 2019

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a 30-year-old man had been sending videos of the threats and an officer found him on foot about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man had a gun and the officer shot him. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition before undergoing surgery.

All officers are OK….GRPD currently on scene of an officer involved shooting at Leonard St/Alpine NW. Inter. closed-use 12th/Crosby/Widdicomb/Davis as alt. route. PIO enroute, ETA 2:30 for briefing. Media stage Walgreens lot, SW corner Leo/Alpine. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 3, 2019

The officer wasn’t injured.

Michigan State Police were called to handle the investigation into the Grand Rapids shooting. The officer who shot the man is being placed on leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

