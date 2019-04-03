Filed Under:Detroit Pistons, Palace of Auburn Hills, Ron Artest

A new documentary about Ron Artest includes an extensive retrospective about the brawl with fans the former NBA star triggered at a game in Detroit.

AUBURN HILLS, MI – JUNE 1: Ron Artest #23 of the Indiana Pacers shoots against Tayshaun Prince #22 of the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2004 NBA Playoffs at The Palace of Auburn Hills on June 1, 2004, in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Pistons won 69-65 and won the series 4-2. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

The footage of the melee between Indiana Pacers players and Pistons fans that became known as the Malice at the Palace is one of the highlights of “Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story,” which debuts on Showtime on May 31.

Artest charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink on him during the game on Nov. 19, 2004, at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Artest was eventually suspended for the remainder of that season for his role in one of the darkest moments in league history.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 17: Ron Artest #37 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates as the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

But he later became a leader on a Lakers team that won a championship in 2010 and was even given the J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, an honor presented by the Professional Basketball Writers Association, for his work in promoting mental health awareness.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 11: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with Metta World Peace #37 while sitting on the bench in a game against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on December 11, 2015, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ron Cortes/Getty Images)

The documentary features interviews with Artest, later known as Metta World Peace, along with former teammates such as Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom.

